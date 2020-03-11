Bernie Sanders is pioneering the virtual campaign rally
Wednesday, 18 March 2020 () Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images
The audience for Bernie Sanders’ rally Monday night trickled in slowly, like it does for most of his music festival-like events. Concert-style rallies have been a signature Sanders tactic throughout the campaign, drawing in young voters with acts like Vampire Weekend and Bon Iver — but the coronavirus outbreak has made that tactic unusually risky. Still, he had no trouble drawing a crowd on Monday night, as campaign surrogates made speeches lauding Sanders and his campaign’s work. Neil Young delivered a solo guitar-and-harmonica set before introducing Sanders, who was prepared to speak to his supporters about the pandemic that’s upending every inch of our daily lives.
It was the usual Bernie playbook, with one exception: the entire...
New polls reveal most voters in Democratic presidential contests in three states on Tuesday chose Joe Biden over Bernie Sanders. Reuters reports the polls found seven of 10 voters in Florida and six of..