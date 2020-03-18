Over 500 digital PS4 games just went on sale in today’s Mega March PSN event
Wednesday, 18 March 2020 () Sony just wrapped up is technical livestream event with PlayStation 5 lead architect Mark Cerny and has now launched a significant new PSN sales event. Featuring loads of top-tier games, the Mega March Sale is a perfect opportunity to fill your PS4 up with discounted titles without leaving your house or worrying about physical shipping. While this morning’s roundup has plenty of notable offers to browse through, we are tracking some fantastic price drops on PSN today. Highlights include titles like the Resident Evil 2 remake, the Journey Collector’s Edition, Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Outer Wilds, The Last Guardian, the 19-game Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle, and many more. Head below for our top picks and more details. more…
The post Over 500 digital PS4 games just went on sale in today’s Mega March PSN event appeared first on 9to5Toys.