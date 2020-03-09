Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Here's why experts think that cloud software vendors like Salesforce and Zoom will fare better in an economic downturn than the rest of the tech industry (CRM, ZM)

Here's why experts think that cloud software vendors like Salesforce and Zoom will fare better in an economic downturn than the rest of the tech industry (CRM, ZM)

Business Insider Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Here's why experts think that cloud software vendors like Salesforce and Zoom will fare better in an economic downturn than the rest of the tech industry (CRM, ZM)· Industry experts expect cloud software companies — like Salesforce, Zoom, or Slack — to be hit less hard than other parts of the tech industry in any possible recession.
· Their billing models are more flexible than many of their more old-school competitors, making life easier for existing customers to renew their...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ashley J. Swartz: ‘Work at a Distance, Yet Connect in a Meaningful Way’ [Video]

Ashley J. Swartz: ‘Work at a Distance, Yet Connect in a Meaningful Way’

VIA BEETCAM– The media industry is reimagining what it looks like going forward given the Coronavirus pandemic. In an interview via BeetCam, Ashley J. Swartz, CEO and founder of Furious Corp.,..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 10:57Published
LiveRamp’s Travis Clinger: ‘We Have an Opportunity to Transform the Industry’ [Video]

LiveRamp’s Travis Clinger: ‘We Have an Opportunity to Transform the Industry’

SAN FRANCISCO– Addressability boils down to how a marketer engages with a consumer. But what does it mean to drive a meaningful consumer journey? In an interview with Beet.TV’s Jon Watts, Travis..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 07:03Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Five ways coronavirus will affect the connectivity and tech industry in 2020

Five ways coronavirus will affect the connectivity and tech industry in 2020· This is a preview of Business Insider Intelligence premium research content. · Business Insider Intelligence analyzes this industry and several others to...
Business Insider

10 things in tech you need to know today

10 things in tech you need to know todayGood morning! This is the tech news you need to know this Wednesday. 1. *Google, Facebook, and other tech companies are reportedly in talks with the US...
Business Insider Also reported by •Hindu

Tweets about this

dembarek1

Dan Embarek RT @businessinsider: Here's why experts think that cloud software vendors like Salesforce and Zoom will fare better in an economic downturn… 10 minutes ago

HPTarget

HP Targeting, Inc. Here's why experts think that cloud software vendors like Salesforce and Zoom will fare better in an economic downt… https://t.co/nNdv0pY5sj 20 minutes ago

Principal_IT

Principal-IT Here's why experts think that cloud software vendors like Salesforce and Zoom will fare better in an economic downt… https://t.co/54yYNVA0uL 20 minutes ago

winsontang

Winson Tang Here's why experts think that cloud software vendors like Salesforce and Zoom will fare better in an economic downt… https://t.co/98WeuyIt6K 20 minutes ago

businessinsider

Business Insider Here's why experts think that cloud software vendors like Salesforce and Zoom will fare better in an economic downt… https://t.co/YgJFlX74f4 23 minutes ago

captainward

Danielle RT @DTRTpodcast: Tonight. 8pm. Here. #askDTRT Send in questions now if you think our crack team of absolutely-not-experts could come up wit… 28 minutes ago

McKaylaRoseJ

McKayla J @PupMom76 @Jason_Middleton @IsendeB @KathySterling8 @dvillella @realDonaldTrump Actually experts think we had it fo… https://t.co/5JYBfigezr 1 hour ago

TSmilinAssassin

The Smiling Assassin Also, at the moment there’s too many “experts” on Coronavirus on here who know exactly what is going to happen. Ye… https://t.co/RvHpdXZda8 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.