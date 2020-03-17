'It's a total bloodbath:' 5 Amazon sellers and experts share stories of turbulent sales amid the coronavirus outbreak
Wednesday, 18 March 2020 () · *The spread of coronavirus across the US is causing new challenges for Amazon sellers.*
· *Amazon said that it would stop accepting shipments for nonessential products through April 5 to prioritize "essential" items like household, personal, and baby products that are in high demand.*
· *Experts and sellers say that brands...
