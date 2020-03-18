Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > SpaceX Launches New Batch of Starlink Satellites, Loses Falcon 9 During Landing Attempt

SpaceX Launches New Batch of Starlink Satellites, Loses Falcon 9 During Landing Attempt

ExtremeTech Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
SpaceX Launches New Batch of Starlink Satellites, Loses Falcon 9 During Landing AttemptThe company just completed its latest Starlink satellite deployment, bringing it tantalizingly close to flipping the switch for consumer connectivity.

The post SpaceX Launches New Batch of Starlink Satellites, Loses Falcon 9 During Landing Attempt appeared first on ExtremeTech.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.