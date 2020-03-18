SpaceX Launches New Batch of Starlink Satellites, Loses Falcon 9 During Landing Attempt Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ( 3 days ago )

The company just completed its latest Starlink satellite deployment, bringing it tantalizingly close to flipping the switch for consumer connectivity.



The post SpaceX Launches New Batch of Starlink Satellites, Loses Falcon 9 During Landing Attempt appeared first on ExtremeTech. The company just completed its latest Starlink satellite deployment, bringing it tantalizingly close to flipping the switch for consumer connectivity.The post SpaceX Launches New Batch of Starlink Satellites, Loses Falcon 9 During Landing Attempt appeared first on ExtremeTech. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this