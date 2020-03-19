Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Add Apple Pencil 2 to your new iPad Pro at $118

Add Apple Pencil 2 to your new iPad Pro at $118

9to5Toys Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Amazon offers Apple Pencil 2 for *$117.96 shipped*. Also at Walmart. For comparison, you’d often pay $129 with today’s deal marking the best we’ve seen since December. These discounts don’t come around often, and while today’s isn’t the best all-time, it’s worth a look if you’re interested in the latest iPad Pro from Apple. This stylus delivers a new level of functionality for iPad users, with “precision, responsiveness, and natural fluidity of a traditional writing instrument.” It’s a #1 best-seller at Amazon and an essential for taking your iPad Pro functionality up a notch.

more…

The post Add Apple Pencil 2 to your new iPad Pro at $118 appeared first on 9to5Toys.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Apple Releases New iPad Pro

Apple Releases New iPad Pro 00:33

 Apple Releases New iPad Pro

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

New iPad Pro boasts unique floating design and 3D scanner [Video]

New iPad Pro boasts unique floating design and 3D scanner

Apple just released its new iPad Pro and the features are crazy 📱🤯

Credit: In The Know Trending [AOL.com]     Duration: 00:43Published
Nia Long Talks About "The Banker," The New Apple TV+ Film Based On True Events [Video]

Nia Long Talks About "The Banker," The New Apple TV+ Film Based On True Events

Inspired by true events, the Apple TV+ film, “The Banker,” centers on businessmen Bernard Garrett and Joe Morris, who devise a plan to take on the racist establishment of the 1960s. Along with..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 28:35Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Maxing out Apple's powerful new iPad Pro with its Magic Keyboard will cost $2,000 (AAPL)

· Apple's new iPad Pro with its maxed-out specs and paired with the company's new Magic Keyboard will cost $2,000. · That configuration would include the...
Business Insider Also reported by •The VergeMacworldMacRumours.comTechCrunchMashable

Apple's launches $350 iPad keyboard as world grapples with recession

Apple on Wednesday released a new iPad Pro Magic Keyboard with Trackpad, and its price tag is causing a bit of a stir among users and fans.
AppleInsider Also reported by •TechCrunchMashableWebProNewsThe Verge

Tweets about this

glycemag

Domingo Bette Encour RT @jimmygunawanapp: If you are getting your first iPad Pro in 2020 with Apple Pencil, I got some apps I would recommend for computer graph… 1 hour ago

ThrifterDaily

Thrifter Draw on your iPad Pro with the 2nd-gen Apple Pencil down to $118 https://t.co/SdS4IsLzaK 1 hour ago

anith

Anith Gopal Add Apple Pencil 2 to your new iPad Pro at $118 https://t.co/3j4NjLF6xe 1 hour ago

jimmygunawanapp

Blender Sushi Guy If you are getting your first iPad Pro in 2020 with Apple Pencil, I got some apps I would recommend for computer gr… https://t.co/MIPFq1srWD 1 hour ago

ChaeCole_

Chae Cole ❄️ RT @9to5toys: Add Apple Pencil 2 to your new iPad Pro at $118 https://t.co/XJLKz4nZKZ by @trevorjd14 2 hours ago

9to5toys

9to5Toys Add Apple Pencil 2 to your new iPad Pro at $118 https://t.co/XJLKz4nZKZ by @trevorjd14 2 hours ago

drukelly

Dru Kelly RT @simplyirfan: Introducing the new Apple iPad Pro. • Use it with the all-new Magic Keyboard with Apple Pencil, • Liquid Retina display •… 9 hours ago

UserExperienceU

Karl A Smith RT @CamLeach: @djdonnell ipad pro + apple pencil + cable to your laptop + quicktime movie recording + share screen on bluejeans... sounds c… 9 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.