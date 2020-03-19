Amazon closed its delivery center in Queens, New York because a worker has COVID-19
Thursday, 19 March 2020 () · Amazon has temporarily shut down a delivery center in New York after a worker tested positive for coronavirus.
· A spokeswoman told Business Insider the facility has been closed for a deep-clean.
· This marks the first confirmed case among Amazon's US blue collar workforce. It has also seen multiple cases in three European...
