Amazon closed its delivery center in Queens, New York because a worker has COVID-19

Thursday, 19 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

· Amazon has temporarily shut down a delivery center in New York after a worker

· A spokeswoman told Business Insider the facility has been closed for a deep-clean.

· This marks the first confirmed case among Amazon's US blue collar workforce. It has also seen multiple cases in three European... · Amazon has temporarily shut down a delivery center in New York after a worker tested positive for coronavirus · A spokeswoman told Business Insider the facility has been closed for a deep-clean.· This marks the first confirmed case among Amazon's US blue collar workforce. It has also seen multiple cases in three European 👓 View full article

