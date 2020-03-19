Gold Box Sun Joe outdoor sale has up to 35% off gear with deals from $42.50

Global  

9to5Toys Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to *35% off* Sun Joe outdoor power equipment. You can score the Sun Joe 10-Amp Electric Pressure Washer (SPX201E) for *$42.65 shipped*. Regularly between about $73 and $80 over the last few months, today’s deal is matching the Amazon all-time low and is the best we can find. Home Depot charges $79 for comparison. This model sports a 10-amp motor at up to 1350-psi of water pressure that’s great for cleaning the car, dock, boat, porch, and all kinds of stuff around the house. It ships with an extension wand, 20-foot high pressure hose, garden hose adapter, and 35-foot power cord. Rated 4+ stars. More deals and details below. more…

