Bill Gates says countries can reopen in 6-10 weeks if they do a good job on coronavirus lockdowns

Business Insider Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Bill Gates says countries can reopen in 6-10 weeks if they do a good job on coronavirus lockdowns· Bill Gates held a Reddit Q&A on Wednesday about the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
· Gates' philanthropic organisation, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, has long specialized in infectious diseases.
· Gates was asked how long lockdown measures might go on for, and the billionaire answered if done right, they could last...
