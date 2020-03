Antonio RT @TechCrunch: Open-source project spins up 3D-printed ventilator validation prototype in just one week https://t.co/6udn7ihSjk by @etheri… 33 seconds ago Aron Martinez Open-source project spins up 3D-printed ventilator validation prototype in just one week https://t.co/mNfhEHpLrJ -… https://t.co/aEr0xIxwoR 11 minutes ago Dan DeVries 3D ventilator prototype was designed and produced in just 7 days after the project spun up on Facebook and attracte… https://t.co/RM81CqpdOc 13 minutes ago James Woo Open source ventilator prototype in just a week due to corona virus. There's hope yet. https://t.co/nBE2C2lyTi 17 minutes ago Antony wijay Open-source project spins up 3D-printed ventilator validation prototype in just one week via /r/tech https://t.co/S7bSp4v1yg 21 minutes ago Nicholas Adrian Goh Open-source project spins up 3D-printed ventilator validation prototype in just one week https://t.co/70hNtDSAHS https://t.co/Wf52o6Lq6D 21 minutes ago Averi RT @ericfrodgers: Open-source project spins up 3D-printed ventilator validation prototype in just one week https://t.co/OLetpPaZgv https://… 24 minutes ago David Kang Open-source project spins up 3D-printed ventilator validation prototype in just one week https://t.co/htfNH0JiUl https://t.co/fUhnub7AqO 24 minutes ago