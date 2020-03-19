Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Logitech’s Slim Folio brings a backlit keyboard to iPad Pro at $96 (20% off)

Logitech’s Slim Folio brings a backlit keyboard to iPad Pro at $96 (20% off)

9to5Toys Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Amazon is currently offering Logitech Slim Folio PRO for iPad Pro 11-inch at *$95.99 shipped*. Usually selling for $120, like you’ll currently find at B&H right now, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, marks one of the first price cuts we’ve seen, and a new all-time low. Bringing a full backlit keyboard to Apple’s latest 11-inch iPad Pro, Logitech Slim Combo relies on Bluetooth connectivity for pairing with your tablet. It also sports a case for added protection, as well as an adjustable kickstand for propping up your iPad Pro at various angles while watching movies or getting work done. Rounding out the features, there’s even a spot to stow your Apple Pencil. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 135 customers and you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

more…

The post Logitech’s Slim Folio brings a backlit keyboard to iPad Pro at $96 (20% off) appeared first on 9to5Toys.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: In The Know Trending [AOL.com] - Published < > Embed
News video: New iPad Pro boasts unique floating design and 3D scanner

New iPad Pro boasts unique floating design and 3D scanner 00:43

 Apple just released its new iPad Pro and the features are crazy 📱🤯

Recent related videos from verified sources

Apple Releases New iPad Pro [Video]

Apple Releases New iPad Pro

Apple Releases New iPad Pro

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:32Published
Huawei MatePad Pro hands-on [Video]

Huawei MatePad Pro hands-on

Announced late last year, Huawei's MatePad Pro is ready for its global debut, and now packs its 5G-supporting Kirin 990 processor. But can the company lure consumers with slick hardware, despite not..

Credit: engadget     Duration: 06:23Published

Recent related news from verified sources

iPadOS 13.4 Coming March 24 With Trackpad Support Ahead of $299 Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro Launching in May

Apple today announced that iPadOS 13.4 will launch next Tuesday, March 24 as a free software update for all iPad Pro models, the iPad Air 2 and later,...
MacRumours.com

Daily Crunch: Apple unveils new iPad Pro and MacBook Air

Apple has new hardware coming, the U.S. government may use cell phone data to track the spread of COVID-19 and Fox acquires a streaming company. Here’s your...
TechCrunch Also reported by •Business InsiderMacRumours.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

anith

Anith Gopal Logitech’s Slim Folio brings a backlit keyboard to iPad Pro at $96 (20% off) https://t.co/fJ41e2BHwm https://t.co/eXBcjFqNTA 56 minutes ago

9to5toys

9to5Toys Logitech's Slim Folio brings a backlit keyboard to iPad Pro at $96 (20% off) https://t.co/NW0PWCQs1f by @blairaltland 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.