Thursday, 19 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Amazon is currently offering Logitech Slim Folio PRO for iPad Pro 11-inch at *$95.99 shipped*. Usually selling for $120, like you’ll currently find at B&H right now, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, marks one of the first price cuts we’ve seen, and a new all-time low. Bringing a full backlit keyboard to Apple’s latest 11-inch iPad Pro, Logitech Slim Combo relies on Bluetooth connectivity for pairing with your tablet. It also sports a case for added protection, as well as an adjustable kickstand for propping up your iPad Pro at various angles while watching movies or getting work done. Rounding out the features, there’s even a spot to stow your Apple Pencil. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 135 customers and you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.



more…



The post Logitech’s Slim Folio brings a backlit keyboard to iPad Pro at $96 (20% off) appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article

