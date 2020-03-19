NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio is asking Elon Musk for Tesla-made ventilators as the city's hospitals face a shortage (TSLA)
Thursday, 19 March 2020 () · After Elon Musk said on Twitter that he and Tesla could start making ventilators to assist hospitals, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio took Musk up on his offer.
· De Blasio said that "New York City is buying!" and that the city would be reaching out to Musk directly.
· Musk said on Twitter that ventilators would not...
Elon Musk said on Twitter that he and Tesla could start making ventilators to assist hospitals with CoronaVirus Patients. Business Insider reports that New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio took Musk up on his offer. De Blasio said the city would be reaching out to Musk directly. "New York City is...
With the number of reported U.S. cases of the coronavirus surging past 5,200 and deaths approaching 100, millions of Americans hunkered down in their homes, as New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio told..
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio made a direct plea to Elon Musk, asking the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX to produce ventilators to help alleviate a shortage at... TechCrunch Also reported by •The Verge •Just Jared •Reuters