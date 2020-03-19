Global  

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio is asking Elon Musk for Tesla-made ventilators as the city's hospitals face a shortage (TSLA)

Business Insider Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
After Elon Musk said on Twitter that he and Tesla could start making ventilators to assist hospitals, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio took Musk up on his offer. 
De Blasio said that "New York City is buying!" and that the city would be reaching out to Musk directly. 
Musk said on Twitter that ventilators would not...
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
De Blasio Asks Elon Musk For Ventilators 00:30

 Elon Musk said on Twitter that he and Tesla could start making ventilators to assist hospitals with CoronaVirus Patients. Business Insider reports that New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio took Musk up on his offer. De Blasio said the city would be reaching out to Musk directly. "New York City is...

Coronavirus Update: NYC Looking To Increase Hospital Capacity [Video]

Coronavirus Update: NYC Looking To Increase Hospital Capacity

As coronavirus cases continue to surge in New York City, leaders fear hospitals may run out of beds. As CBS2’s Reena Roy reports, officials are working on creative solutions to make more space.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:59Published
Prepare to shelter in place: NYC mayor [Video]

Prepare to shelter in place: NYC mayor

With the number of reported U.S. cases of the coronavirus surging past 5,200 and deaths approaching 100, millions of Americans hunkered down in their homes, as New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio told..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:07Published

NYC mayor pleads with Elon Musk to start producing ventilators

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio made a direct plea to Elon Musk, asking the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX to produce ventilators to help alleviate a shortage at...
Elon Musk says costs, quality of life, and talent will dictate where the new Cybertruck factory is located in the US

Elon Musk says costs, quality of life, and talent will dictate where the new Cybertruck factory is located in the US· Tesla CEO Elon Musk says "logistics costs" and "quality of life" are among the criteria Tesla is using to decide where it builds its latest Gigafactory. ·...
