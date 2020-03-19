Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > French study finds anti-malarial and antibiotic combo could reduce COVID-19 duration

French study finds anti-malarial and antibiotic combo could reduce COVID-19 duration

TechCrunch Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
A new study whose results were published in the International Journal of Antimicrobial Agents has found early evidence that the combination of hydroxychloroquine, a popular anti-malaria drug known under the trade name Planequil, and antibiotic azithromycin (aka Zithromax or Azithrocin) could be especially effective in treating the COVID-19 coronavirus and reducing the duration of the […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

IAmTrillian

🐾 RT @aparanjape: French study finds anti-malarial and antibiotic combo could reduce #COVID19 duration https://t.co/ssQvH3JTdS 16 seconds ago

Cyntroe

Cynthia Troendle French study finds anti-malarial and antibiotic combo could reduce COVID-19 duration https://t.co/NFK1uygauX via @techcrunch 52 seconds ago

PlansHosting

Internet&Technology French study finds anti-malarial and antibiotic combo could reduce COVID-19 duration.https://t.co/YLLY0JhwXj 1 minute ago

robaraomeunick

Like a Boss RT @TechCrunch: French study finds anti-malarial and antibiotic combo could reduce COVID-19 duration https://t.co/D2ORzTe6hV by @etheringto… 2 minutes ago

KanzariyaJayesh

Jayesh Kanzariya French study finds anti-malarial and antibiotic combo could reduce COVID-19 duration https://t.co/yrmfKDPXqO 6 minutes ago

aparanjape

Amit Paranjape French study finds anti-malarial and antibiotic combo could reduce #COVID19 duration https://t.co/ssQvH3JTdS 7 minutes ago

silentmax

Silentmax @markminervini French study finds anti-malarial and antibiotic combo could reduce COVID-19 duration https://t.co/oKxJHrWJB4 7 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.