The EU is urging Netflix to stop streaming in high definition to avoid straining the internet during the coronavirus outbreak (NFLX)
Thursday, 19 March 2020 () · The EU is asking Netflix to switch its streams to standard definition amid the coronavirus outbreak.
· Video, which accounts for the bulk of network traffic, puts a strain on the infrastructure of the internet. Netflix videos in HD, for example, use 3 GB of data per hour compared with standard definition videos, which use...
