How to join a Zoom meeting on your computer or mobile device Thursday, 19 March 2020 ( 3 days ago )

· You can easily join a Zoom meeting whether it's a scheduled event or live call.

· To join a pre-planned meeting, click the invitation link sent to you, which will open Zoom and prompt you to enter a Meeting ID.

· You can also enter the Meeting ID provided on the main screen of your Zoom app.

