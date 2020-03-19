Global  

Download the FREE Resident Evil 3 remake demo while you’re stuck at home

9to5Toys Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
The free Resident Evil 3 demo and the open beta for the companion Resident Evil Resistance multiplayer game are now accessible to all. After an extremely successful remake of Resident Evil 2 and what felt like endless rumors for the sequel, Capcom has now made early tastes of its upcoming remake and one vs. four online multiplayer game free on Xbox One and PS4. Head below the fold for more details. more…

The post Download the FREE Resident Evil 3 remake demo while you’re stuck at home appeared first on 9to5Toys.
