Sea of Stars is a retro RPG that’s part of an indie cinematic universe

The Verge Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Sea of Stars is a retro RPG that’s part of an indie cinematic universeToday, Sabotage, the studio behind the 2018 retro-platformer The Messenger, is announcing its next project via Kickstarter. In some ways, it’s what you’d expect. Like its predecessor, Sea of Stars takes a classic genre — in this case, turn-based roleplaying games — and reimagines it for modern audiences. It looks like something you’d play on the SNES, though Sabotage is trying to smooth down some of the rough edges. But Sea of Stars also represents a much bigger idea. Despite looking vastly different, Sabotage’s two games actually take place in the same shared universe. “For me it’s been building since I was in elementary school,” says creative director Thierry Boulanger. “That’s why it’s so tied to all of the games that stuck with me.”

