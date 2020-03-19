Razer is using some of its manufacturing lines to produce surgical masks amid shortage

Thursday, 19 March 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Photo by Jack Guez / AFP via Getty Images



Razer has devoted some of its manufacturing lines to produce surgical masks, according to a Twitter thread from CEO Min-Liang Tan. The company will donate up to 1 million masks around the world as countries continue working to slow the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel



Tan says Razer has been in touch with authorities in Singapore, where one of its two headquarters are located, to donate the first shipments. The company’s 18 offices worldwide are contacting local governments and health authorities about potential donations as well. This step is “the first step of many” that Razer will take to combat the pandemic, according to Tan.







So I haven’t had much sleep over the past couple of days to get this... Photo by Jack Guez / AFP via Getty ImagesRazer has devoted some of its manufacturing lines to produce surgical masks, according to a Twitter thread from CEO Min-Liang Tan. The company will donate up to 1 million masks around the world as countries continue working to slow the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus Tan says Razer has been in touch with authorities in Singapore, where one of its two headquarters are located, to donate the first shipments. The company’s 18 offices worldwide are contacting local governments and health authorities about potential donations as well. This step is “the first step of many” that Razer will take to combat the pandemic, according to Tan.So I haven’t had much sleep over the past couple of days to get this... 👓 View full article

