Tim Cook says Apple making ‘substantial donation’ including medical supplies to Italy amid COVID-19

Thursday, 19 March 2020

Apple CEO Tim Cook has announced that Apple is making a substantial donation of medical supplies and more to Protezione Civile in Italy. This comes amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which has hit Italy incredibly hard by the virus.



