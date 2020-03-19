Global  

13 photos of New York City looking deserted as the city tries to limit the spread of the coronavirus

Business Insider Thursday, 19 March 2020
13 photos of New York City looking deserted as the city tries to limit the spread of the coronavirus· New York City looks more like a ghost town than a bustling metropolis with empty streets and fewer people outside since the outbreak of the coronavirus
· The state of New York declared a state of emergency March 7. Since then, schools, bars, and event spaces around the city and state have shut down and restaurants are...
0
Credit: Wochit News
Broadway's Lights Dimmed, Actors Mull Impact

Broadway's Lights Dimmed, Actors Mull Impact 00:33

 A week after the bright lights of Broadway theaters in New York City were dimmed for a month to limit the spread of the new coronavirus, two actors weighed in on how the closures were affecting their daily lives.Joel Hatch, who plays real-life mayor Claude Elliott of Gander, Newfoundland in the...

With Broadway's lights dimmed, actors mull pandemic's impact on their lives

A week after the bright lights of Broadway theaters in New York City were dimmed for a month to limit the spread of the new coronavirus, two actors weighed in on...
Reuters
Reuters

Last call: NYC bars close as virus deaths tick up

At one of the oldest bars in NYC patrons sipped their last brew Monday night as bartenders ran the bell for last call. New York took an unprecedented step to...
USATODAY.com
USATODAY.com

