Leaked video reveals Microsoft sees Zoom video conferencing as an ‘emerging threat’

The Verge Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
A leaked video has provided a rare insight into Microsoft’s thoughts on Zoom Video Communications. Zoom has quickly turned into a popular app for video conferencing, and some analysts estimate it may have nearly 13 million monthly active users. Many Zoom users combine the video calling service with Google’s G Suite, Slack, and other productivity apps that rival Microsoft’s Office dominance.

“Zoom is seen as an emerging threat to Microsoft,” is the message in what appears to be a training video for Microsoft’s vast partner network that sells the company’s products and services. The video even includes an audio watermark for premiumbeat.com, a Shutterstock service for royalty-free music. Posted on Twitter by WalkingCat, the video reveals...
