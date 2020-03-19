Nokia 8.3 5G announced alongside three more affordable handsets Thursday, 19 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

HMD says its Nokia 8.3 will be able to use 5G networks around the world. | Image: HMD



HMD has announced its first 5G phone, the Nokia 8.3 5G, alongside a collection of other midrange and budget handsets that include the Nokia 5.3, Nokia 1.3, and Nokia 5310 feature phone.



HMD is releasing its first 5G handset a little later compared to other Android manufacturers like Samsung and OnePlus. However, it claims that waiting has meant that the Nokia 8.3 5G supports a much wider range of 5G bands than its competitors, meaning it should eventually support 5G roaming across more countries. HMD is even going so far as to bill the Nokia 8.3 as the “first truly global 5G smartphone.”



Beyond its connectivity, HMD was keen to emphasize the camera capabilities of the Nokia 8.3 5G, particularly when it comes to video. In terms of...

