Wondering if venture capital is open for business? A new initiative has investors saying yes Thursday, 19 March 2020 ( 5 days ago )

A new initiative from a Los Angeles investor is taking stock of venture firms and their ability to commit capital in an effort to match firms that are still open for business and cutting checks to startups that are fundraising in the age of COVID-19. Laurent Grill, one of the investors at Luma Launch (which […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 1 week ago < > Embed Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published New York, New Jersey and Connecticut Announce State-Wide Restrictions 01:14 New York, New Jersey and Connecticut Announce State-Wide Restrictions New York, New Jersey and Connecticut recently announced their joint-decision to impose a number of restrictions across the tri-state area. The measures are being taken in an attempt to halt the spread of COVID-19 in the area.... You Might Like

Tweets about this