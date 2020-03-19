Global  

Should you buy the new iPad Pro? Here’s how it compares to the 2018 iPad Pro

9to5Mac Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Apple launched the 2020 iPad Pro lineup just about a year and a half after the 2018 iPad Pros arrived with an all-new form factor with a slim-bezel display that ditched the Home button, opted for USB-C, and more. In the first refresh since then, the 2020 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad bring a number of hardware updates and capabilities. Not sure if you should spring for it? Read on for how the 2020 iPad Pro compares to the 2018 iPad Pro.

