Microsoft’s DirectX 12 Ultimate unifies graphics tech for PC gaming and Xbox Series X

Thursday, 19 March 2020 ( 32 minutes ago )

Image: Nvidia



Microsoft has a new version of its industry-standard DirectX 12 (DX12) gaming and multimedia graphics technology called DirectX 12 Ultimate, which promises to better unify the feature set and capabilities of Windows gaming with the Xbox platform. It’s not getting a release until later this year, but we can expect it to support the Xbox Series X at launch sometime this holiday season.



DX12 Ultimate isn’t a giant leap over standard DX12, the graphics API first released back in 2014 that this “ultimate” version is building off. But it does bring together a number of software advances — most prominently Ray Tracing 1.1 (which now no longer requires the GPU ping the CPU) — that will make optimizing games for the upcoming Xbox Series X and... Image: NvidiaMicrosoft has a new version of its industry-standard DirectX 12 (DX12) gaming and multimedia graphics technology called DirectX 12 Ultimate, which promises to better unify the feature set and capabilities of Windows gaming with the Xbox platform. It’s not getting a release until later this year, but we can expect it to support the Xbox Series X at launch sometime this holiday season.DX12 Ultimate isn’t a giant leap over standard DX12, the graphics API first released back in 2014 that this “ultimate” version is building off. But it does bring together a number of software advances — most prominently Ray Tracing 1.1 (which now no longer requires the GPU ping the CPU) — that will make optimizing games for the upcoming Xbox Series X and... 👓 View full article

