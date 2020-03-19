Nest Thermostat E falls to its lowest price this year at $133 (Save 22%)

Thursday, 19 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Verizon Wireless is currently offering the Nest Thermostat E for *$132.99 shipped* when adding these two filler items to your cart. Price reflected at checkout. Usually selling for $169, like you’ll find at Amazon and direct from Google, today’s offer saves you 22%, beats our previous mention by $3, and marks the lowest we’ve seen since December. Standout features on Nest Thermostat E fall to its sleek design complete with a frosted glass display. Alongside integrating with the rest of your Google Assistant-powered setup, you’re looking at added energy savings which is said to reduce heating bills by 12%. Now that we’re all spending more time inside, having your home be a comfortable temperature is a must, and Nest Thermostat will make doing so a cinch. With 910 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.5/5 star rating. Hit the jump for more details.



