H&M offers up to 60% off select styles with prices from just $7: Jeans, t-shirts, more

9to5Toys Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
H&M takes *up to 60% off* select styles with deals from *$7*. Prices are as marked. Inside this sale you can find great deals on t-shirts, dresses, jeans, shorts, and much more. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of the most notable deals for men is the Slim Fit Dark Wash Jeans that are marked down to just* $17*. For comparison, these jeans were originally priced at $30. If you’re looking for an alternate for a skinny jean, this style is still very trendy and will give you a flattering look. It also features a perfect hem that can easily be rolled to show off your shoes. Score even more deals by heading below the jump or by checking out our Fashion Guide for additional sales today.

The post H&M offers up to 60% off select styles with prices from just $7: Jeans, t-shirts, more appeared first on 9to5Toys.
