OXO’s popular Foldaway Dish Rack is 25% off today at $30 shipped

9to5Toys Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Macy’s is now offering the OXO Good Grips Convertible Foldaway Dish Rack for *$29.99 shipped* when you apply code* VIP *at checkout. Regularly $40 at Amazon, today’s deal is a solid 25% off the going rate and the best price we can find. Today’s deal is matching the all-time low but it is the lowest we haven’t seen it drop this low there in years. Not only does this model ship with a lifetime warranty, but it is designed to hold all of dishwater, no matter how delicate, including plates, larger pots and pans, cups, and utensils int he removable side holders. It also features a handy side-mounted spout so it can easily be drained directly into the sink. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,850 Amazon customers. More details below. more…

The post OXO’s popular Foldaway Dish Rack is 25% off today at $30 shipped appeared first on 9to5Toys.
