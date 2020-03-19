Apple's new iPad Pro is available to buy now, but you can still get the 2018 version — here's how much all the iPad Pro models cost
Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
· *Although the standard iPad is great for most people, the new 2020 iPad Pro is the king of the hill when it comes to premium tablets for demanding users.*
· *The 2018 iPad Pro models may be discontinued by Apple, but you can still buy them at other retailers like Amazon and Best Buy.*
· *Below, we look at the...
The 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid is the most powerful, fuel-efficient and refined CR-V yet. As the Honda brand's first electrified light-truck for the U.S. market, the new CR-V Hybrid offers the refinement,..
Apple has set limits on the number of new iPad Pro and Mac devices, as well as current iPhone models, that users can order from its online storefront across the... AppleInsider Also reported by •MacRumours.com •9to5Toys
Tweets about this
Technology Shout A new range of Apple Watch straps, iPhone cases and iPad cases are now available https://t.co/A584E4rF6M https://t.co/n7LsVJgQFb 14 minutes ago
Aman Jaiswal A bunch of new Apple Watch bands, iPhone cases, and iPad covers are now available https://t.co/jvJE0ApRKk https://t.co/F6P84hPiwk 24 minutes ago