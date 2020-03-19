Kickstarter creators can extend live project deadlines by seven days Thursday, 19 March 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Kickstarter is giving creators extra time to meet their crowdfunding goals. On Thursday, the company said any creator with a campaign live now can request a seven-day extension. To ask for extra time, they just have to email



Kickstarter says creators have reached out to say COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, has affected existing campaigns on the platform, and they’d like extra time to adjust and possibly reach more people. This is now Kickstarter’s official response. (The company has previously offered seven-day extensions for specific circumstances, like for French creators after the Paris attacks.)



