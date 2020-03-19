Tesla to shut down California and New York factories amid coronavirus pandemic

Thursday, 19 March 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

Tesla will temporarily shut down its car manufacturing plant in Fremont, California, starting at the end of Monday, March 23rd, after days of back-and-forth with the local authorities about whether the company was exempt from a recent



“Despite taking all known health precautions, continued operations in certain locations has caused challenges for our employees, their families and our suppliers,” the company wrote in a press release. “As such, we have decided to temporarily suspend production” at both factories.



