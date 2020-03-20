Global  

Google Doodle honors Ignaz Semmelweis and reminds you to wash your hands

9to5Google Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
As we are all facing the coronavirus pandemic together as a global community, Google is using its platform as the most popular search engine to replace its homepage logo in nearly every country around the world with a Doodle honoring Dr. Ignaz Semmelweis, “the father of infection control” and a pioneer in hand washing.

