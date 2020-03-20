Netflix and YouTube reduce streaming quality during coronavirus pandemic

Friday, 20 March 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

As a result of the self-isolation, social distancing and quarantining caused by coronavirus , huge numbers of people around the world are now working from home. As Microsoft will attest, this is putting networks and services under huge strain as they struggle to keep up with a massively increased demand. Streaming videos services have been sucking up huge amounts of bandwidth, causing congestion and poor online performance in Europe. To help counter this, both Netflix and YouTube have said they will reduce streaming bit rates to help cut down on traffic.


