The software that’s being made available free to help with home working during the COVID-19 crisis

betanews Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Last week we reported that Zoho was making its Remotely suite free until July to help people and businesses cope with the current COVID-19 unpleasantness. Since then many other companies have announced similar schemes to make their products available free to help businesses and individuals with isolation and home working. This is a round up of the ones we know about, if there are others you're aware of feel free to add them in the comments. Office software Serif has made its Affinity apps on Mac or Windows completely free for three months, with a new 90-day downloadable trial and… [Continue Reading]
