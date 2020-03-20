Save up to $300 on Mac mini as prev-gen. models discounted from $679

Friday, 20 March 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Amazon and B&H are clearing out 2018 Mac mini inventory today with *up to $300 off* various models. You can pick up the entry-level 128GB version for *$679*, which is a $120 savings from the usual price and $40 better than our previous mention. Hop over to B&H for additional deals including the full *$300 off* high-end models. Of course, Apple refreshed its Mac mini lineup earlier this week, increasing storage on the entry-level offering to 256GB at $799.



Mac mini comes loaded with I/O, including four Thunderbolt 3 ports, two USB 3.1 Type A ports, HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet and more. Upgrading to the larger SSD is a good move, as it’s nearly impossible to do that yourself on the 2018 Mac mini. Check out our hands-on review for more details on the 2018 Mac mini.



