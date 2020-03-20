Global  

GameStop Orders Employees to Defy Law Enforcement, Keep Stores Open

ExtremeTech Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
GameStop Orders Employees to Defy Law Enforcement, Keep Stores OpenGameStop is telling its employees to declare the company is "essential retail" if law enforcement shows up to enforce a coronavirus quarantine. It isn't. Absolutely nothing about GameStop is essential, including its existence.

