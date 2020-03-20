GameStop Orders Employees to Defy Law Enforcement, Keep Stores Open
Friday, 20 March 2020 () GameStop is telling its employees to declare the company is "essential retail" if law enforcement shows up to enforce a coronavirusquarantine. It isn't. Absolutely nothing about GameStop is essential, including its existence.
The post GameStop Orders Employees to Defy Law Enforcement, Keep Stores Open appeared first on ExtremeTech.
Challenged retailer GameStop isn’t powering down its stores. The Grapevine video-game retailer said its products at sites around the country are playing a key... bizjournals Also reported by •Mediaite •The Verge
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Deuces RT @ExtremeTech: GameStop Orders Employees to Defy Law Enforcement, Keep Stores Open https://t.co/9qOd2MPpE0 https://t.co/zpiGCK4DXZ 1 minute ago
Computer Repair Waco GameStop Orders Employees to Defy Law Enforcement, Keep Stores Open https://t.co/QW9uoiGA9G https://t.co/yU6Yre92RD 3 minutes ago
cleburnepcrepair GameStop Orders Employees to Defy Law Enforcement, Keep Stores Open https://t.co/bo4d8j0bR1 https://t.co/B9nLPibOsr 3 minutes ago
Computer Tips GameStop Orders Employees to Defy Law Enforcement, Keep Stores Open https://t.co/x6SZojJ4lQ https://t.co/x3dnnBV4n6 3 minutes ago
ExtremeTech GameStop Orders Employees to Defy Law Enforcement, Keep Stores Open https://t.co/9qOd2MPpE0 https://t.co/zpiGCK4DXZ 8 minutes ago
A Young Any @GameStop executives interested in a one-way mission straight to the center of the sun?
https://t.co/4nBUciwWl9 20 minutes ago
Jarett the Technologist Boycott @gamestop They are not Essential, but telling their store employees to defy local orders and law enforcemen… https://t.co/ci32y65TxQ 13 hours ago
Jordan Treece Video games are never essential IMO (and I've played plenty of them.)
Yet GameStop's corporate heads are asking th… https://t.co/aeAnPNmPxw 13 hours ago