IObit is giving away PRO licenses because of the coronavirus -- grab Advanced SystemCare Ultimate, Malware Fighter, and more for free

betanews Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
IObit Software makes a number of great PC applications, including Advanced SystemCare, Driver Booster, Malware Fighter, and IObit Uninstaller. The publisher offers free versions and paid for editions with additional features. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, and because a lot of people are self-isolating and/or working from home these days, IObit has decided to giveaway PRO licenses for its software. SEE ALSO: Get 'Hands-On Dark Web Analysis' ($23.99 value) FREE for a limited time In total it is offering 50,000 free PRO licenses across its software range, and you can download any two. No need to panic buy, although they’re… [Continue Reading]
👓 View full article
0
