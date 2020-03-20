Global  

Men’s Wearhouse Friends and Family Sale takes 50% off Cole Haan, Tommy Hilfiger, more

9to5Toys Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
The Men’s Wearhouse Friends and Family Event takes *50% off* almost everything sitewide including top brands featuring Cole Haan, Tommy Hilfiger, Lucky Brand, Michael Kors, and more. Plus, Men’s Wearhouse is offering *30% off* all shoes too. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $99 or more. The men’s Cole Haan Grand.OS Modern Fit Pants are on sale for *$49* and originally were priced at $99. These lightweight pants feature lightweight material and are infused with stretch for added comfort. This style is great for work events, golf outings, and much more. It also features breathable fabric, which is great for when the weather warms up. Score even more deals by heading below the jump or you can shop the entire sale here.

The post Men’s Wearhouse Friends and Family Sale takes 50% off Cole Haan, Tommy Hilfiger, more appeared first on 9to5Toys.
