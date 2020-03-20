Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Oculus developer page leaks a new VR headset codenamed ‘Del Mar’

Oculus developer page leaks a new VR headset codenamed ‘Del Mar’

The Verge Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Oculus developer page leaks a new VR headset codenamed ‘Del Mar’Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

A leak on Oculus’ website suggests it’s making a new virtual reality headset codenamed “Del Mar.” Recently, some Oculus developers noticed a new infobox for “Oculus Del Mar Development.” It references a developer program called “Del Mar First Access” that may already exist or be nearing launch. And some now-removed documentation refers to a “Jedi Controller” designed for Del Mar.

The information has since been removed, but we retrieved it from a Google cache of developer portal pages. Facebook declined to comment on their contents.

“The information contained on this page is restricted to early Del Mar developers only. Do not share this information. Any questions should be directed to the Del Mar First Access...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Buzz60 - Published < > Embed
News video: Lana Del Rey and Her Cop Boyfriend Have Split

Lana Del Rey and Her Cop Boyfriend Have Split 00:44

 "Live PD" star Sean Larkin has revealed the two are no longer a couple in a New York Times profile titled "Policeman. Reality Star. Recent Ex-Boyfriend."

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Del Mar Fairgrounds asking for input on future [Video]

Del Mar Fairgrounds asking for input on future

The Del Mar Fairgrounds is asking the community for input on how the fairground can change moving into the future.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 01:49Published
Fairgrounds may be asked to stop 'ghost gun' sales [Video]

Fairgrounds may be asked to stop 'ghost gun' sales

The Del Mar Fairgrounds may face increased pressure to stop the Crossroads of the West gun show from selling so-called 'ghost gun' kits

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:28Published

Recent related news from verified sources

The Oculus Quest is back in stock

The Oculus Quest is back in stockPhoto by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge The Oculus Quest untethered virtual reality headset is available on Oculus’ website. The ship date at the time...
The Verge

iOS 14 Leak Reveals New Android-Like ‘List View’ Option, AR App & More

Apple is working to introduce a new interface for the home screen of the upcoming iOS 14. As per iOS 14 code leaks, the home screen will come with a new page...
Fossbytes


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.