Oculus developer page leaks a new VR headset codenamed ‘Del Mar’

A leak on Oculus’ website suggests it’s making a new virtual reality headset codenamed “Del Mar.” Recently, some Oculus developers noticed a new infobox for “Oculus Del Mar Development.” It references a developer program called “Del Mar First Access” that may already exist or be nearing launch. And some now-removed documentation refers to a “Jedi Controller” designed for Del Mar.



The information has since been removed, but we retrieved it from a Google cache of developer portal pages. Facebook declined to comment on their contents.



