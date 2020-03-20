Global  

Watch this face shield for healthcare workers fighting the coronavirus get 3D printed

Business Insider Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Watch this face shield for healthcare workers fighting the coronavirus get 3D printed· The coronavirus outbreak that originated in China has killed 10,000 people worldwide and infected more than 246,000, according to recent totals.
· The US has reported more than 14,000 cases, and 212 deaths. 
· A couple outside of Syracuse, New York, are using their 3D-printing business to print hundreds of face shields...
