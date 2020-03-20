Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Google compiles remote learning resources for educators with ‘Teach from Home’ hub

Google compiles remote learning resources for educators with ‘Teach from Home’ hub

9to5Google Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Google has a number of education tools from Classroom to Hangouts Meet and everything else in G Suite. Given the uptick in remote learning, the company today published Teach from Home — a “temporary hub of information and tools to help teachers during the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.”

more…

The post Google compiles remote learning resources for educators with ‘Teach from Home’ hub appeared first on 9to5Google.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: How To Deal With Social Distancing, Remote Learning, & Isolation

How To Deal With Social Distancing, Remote Learning, & Isolation 03:05

 Information about the new coronavirus is everywhere and it can be overwhelming. Here''s some expert advice to help cope.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.