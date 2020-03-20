Friday, 20 March 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Google has a number of education tools from Classroom to Hangouts Meet and everything else in G Suite. Given the uptick in remote learning, the company today published Teach from Home — a “temporary hub of information and tools to help teachers during the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.”



more…



The post Google compiles remote learning resources for educators with ‘Teach from Home’ hub appeared first on 9to5Google. 👓 View full article

