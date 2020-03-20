Little Fires Everywhere wants you to know it’s definitely about race Friday, 20 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

In Little Fires Everywhere, people are constantly talking about how they would never “make something about race.” They often say it with shocked indignation — they don’t see color, how could you think that? — because they think of themselves as good people, in the way only wealthy white folks can. You know the kind of people who describe themselves as “comfortable?” Little Fires Everywhere is a show about that very specific demographic, and what happens when their carefully constructed world starts to tear at the seams. People are challenged with the notion that maybe they aren’t as progressive and open-minded as they think they are.



Hulu’s adaptation of Celeste Ng’s excellent novel is set in Shaker Heights, a real-life suburb of... In Little Fires Everywhere, people are constantly talking about how they would never “make something about race.” They often say it with shocked indignation — they don’t see color, how could you think that? — because they think of themselves as good people, in the way only wealthy white folks can. You know the kind of people who describe themselves as “comfortable?” Little Fires Everywhere is a show about that very specific demographic, and what happens when their carefully constructed world starts to tear at the seams. People are challenged with the notion that maybe they aren’t as progressive and open-minded as they think they are.Hulu’s adaptation of Celeste Ng’s excellent novel is set in Shaker Heights, a real-life suburb of... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 1 week ago < > Embed Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Published Episodes of 'Little Fires Everywhere' available 01:19 Episodes of 'Little Fires Everywhere' available You Might Like

Tweets about this