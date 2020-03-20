Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella rallies the troops amid the coronavirus crisis in leaked recording of remote all-hands meeting: 'There is so much that is unknown, but now is the time for each of us to lean in' (MSFT) Friday, 20 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

· Microsoft executives individually streamed video from their homes on Thursday as the company held its first all-remote town-hall employee meeting.

· CEO Satya Nadella gave a rousing speech, according to audio of the town hall obtained by Business Insider.

· Microsoft executives individually streamed video from their homes on Thursday as the company held its first all-remote town-hall employee meeting.· CEO Satya Nadella gave a rousing speech, according to audio of the town hall obtained by Business Insider.· He asked employees do to their part to address the coronavirus

