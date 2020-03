Friday, 20 March 2020 ( 3 days ago )

· The San Francisco Bay Area's estimated 6.7 million residents have been ordered to remain at home as much as possible until April 7 to contain the coronavirus disease.

· Known as a shelter-in-place order, the directive has shuttered businesses, offices, and has caused the city's daily rhythm to come to a screeching halt.

