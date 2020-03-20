Friday, 20 March 2020 ( 2 days ago )

BuyDig is offering the Nest Secure Starter Kit, Nest Hello Video Doorbell, and two Smart Plugs for *$359 shipped* with the code *IOH27* at checkout. For comparison, you’d pay $400 for the Nest Secure Starter Kit at Best Buy, while Nest Hello would set you back an additional $230. This is among the best combined pricing that we’ve tracked for both the Secure and Hello historically and is the lowest available. The Nest Secure Starter Kit includes the hub/keypad, two window/door sensors, two tags, and more. Plus, with Nest Hello, you’ll easily know whether it’s the delivery man at the door or your loved one coming home from a shift at work. Rated 4.1+ stars.



more…



The post Stay safe with this Nest Secure + Nest Hello bundle at $359 (Reg. $630) appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article

