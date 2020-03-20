Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Stay safe with this Nest Secure + Nest Hello bundle at $359 (Reg. $630)

Stay safe with this Nest Secure + Nest Hello bundle at $359 (Reg. $630)

9to5Toys Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
BuyDig is offering the Nest Secure Starter Kit, Nest Hello Video Doorbell, and two Smart Plugs for *$359 shipped* with the code *IOH27* at checkout. For comparison, you’d pay $400 for the Nest Secure Starter Kit at Best Buy, while Nest Hello would set you back an additional $230. This is among the best combined pricing that we’ve tracked for both the Secure and Hello historically and is the lowest available. The Nest Secure Starter Kit includes the hub/keypad, two window/door sensors, two tags, and more. Plus, with Nest Hello, you’ll easily know whether it’s the delivery man at the door or your loved one coming home from a shift at work. Rated 4.1+ stars.

more…

The post Stay safe with this Nest Secure + Nest Hello bundle at $359 (Reg. $630) appeared first on 9to5Toys.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.