Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Rosario Dawson is joining The Mandalorian season 2 as a live-action version of Ahsoka Tano

Rosario Dawson is joining The Mandalorian season 2 as a live-action version of Ahsoka Tano

The Verge Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Rosario Dawson is joining The Mandalorian season 2 as a live-action version of Ahsoka TanoRosario Dawson will be joining season 2 of The Mandalorian for Disney Plus, where she’ll reportedly be playing fan-favorite character Ashoka Tano, according to a report from SlashFilm.

The move marks the most overt link between Disney’s popular animated Star Wars TV shows — which include Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels, both of which feature Tano as a character — and its live-action efforts. Tano (voiced by Ashley Eckstein on the animated shows) recently returned to The Clone Wars in the currently airing seventh season of the show, which was resurrected as a Disney Plus exclusive. Tano making the jump from animated to live action would be the biggest shift in the franchise since General Grievous (who debuted in the 2D...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Rosario Dawson - Briarpatch Season 1 - The Story [Video]

Rosario Dawson - Briarpatch Season 1 - The Story

Briarpatch "The Story" Featurette (HD) Rosario Dawson USA Network series BRIARPATCH follows Allegra Dill (Dawson), a dogged investigator returning to her border-town Texas home after her sister is..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 03:02Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Rosario Dawson to Star in Season 2 of 'The Mandalorian'? (Report)

Rosario Dawson is reportedly joining the cast of The Mandalorian. The 40-year-old Sin City actress will appear in the second season of the hit show, playing a...
Just Jared

Report: Rosario Dawson rumored to play Ahsoka Tano in The Mandalorian season 2

Report: Rosario Dawson rumored to play Ahsoka Tano in The Mandalorian season 2
Polygon


Tweets about this

DRobert97

A$ap Rocky Mountain RT @verge: Rosario Dawson is joining The Mandalorian season 2 as a live-action version of Ahsoka Tano https://t.co/v7JZ8XLGVn https://t.co/… 6 minutes ago

BioPunksComic

BioPunks RT @blerdempire: Rosario Dawson is joining the Mandalorian season 2 as non other than Ahsoka Tano from Star Wars: The Clone Wars! Nuff said… 13 minutes ago

blerdempire

Blerd Empire Rosario Dawson is joining the Mandalorian season 2 as non other than Ahsoka Tano from Star Wars: The Clone Wars! Nu… https://t.co/lAWuCJMvU6 14 minutes ago

HipsterExp

TheHipsterZOMBIEJointExp Rosario Dawson Is Joining The Mandalorian Season 2! https://t.co/JEEUXyWvdj https://t.co/7qx1sDsIHM 29 minutes ago

WorstManager

Lego Guillotine RT @BadWolf_Media: Since @Variety is running this, I'm going to go ahead and say both "congratulations" and "thank you!" to @rosariodawson… 57 minutes ago

UpMyTech

UpMyTech.com Rosario Dawson is joining The Mandalorian season 2 as a live-action version of Ahsoka Tano https://t.co/AM5r2FmkDV 1 hour ago

MatthewCobley

Matthew Cobley Rosario Dawson is joining #TheMandalorianSeason2 as a live-action version of Ahsoka Tano https://t.co/dwgnZjb5x9 via @Inoreader 1 hour ago

wtagraphix

WTA Graphix, Inc. RT @WebDesignHat: Rosario Dawson is joining The Mandalorian season 2 as a live-action version of Ahsoka Tano https://t.co/ZR142mT00M https:… 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.