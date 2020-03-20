Global  

In response to COVID-19, Hulu adds a free live news stream to its on-demand app

TechCrunch Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
In response to the COVID-10 outbreak, Hulu is adding a free, live news stream to its app for customers who only subscribe to its on-demand service, not its live TV add-on. The news coverage is provided in partnership with ABC News Live, and brings live news 24/7 to Hulu on-demand subscribers as part of their […]
