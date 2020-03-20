Build out your home office with deals on FlexiSpot standing desks from $304
Friday, 20 March 2020 () FlexiSpot is currently offering a number of discounts on its standing desks and other home office accessories. You’ll find deals priced from *$304* in this sale, but our favorite is the Value Electric Standing Desk (EN1) with MonitorStand Workstation at *$379.98 shipped* when you use the code *HOME100* at checkout. For comparison, FlexiSpot charges $350 for the desk and an additional $130 for the MonitorStand Workstation at its Amazon storefront, with today’s deal saving you $100 off purchasing them separately. You might find yourself working from home right now without the necessary tools to get the job done properly. Sure, a dining room table or lap desk gets the job done, but having a dedicated working area like this desk provides can really help raise your productivity. Plus, the MonitorStand Workstation that’s included here is designed to power your smartphones and even has a built-in UV light to help disinfect your keyboard when not in use. Rated 4.7+ stars. Head on over to FlexiSpot’s landing page to view all available deals.
