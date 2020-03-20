One of Instagram's cofounders has launched a site to help people buy gift cards to support restaurants during the coronavirus shutdown
Friday, 20 March 2020 () · Instagram cofounder Mike Krieger has come up with a way to help San Francisco's restaurants stay afloat through the city's 'shelter in place' period.
· Krieger and his wife built a directory of San Francisco restaurants and cafes with links allowing city residents to buy gift cards, allowing these businesses to continue to...
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the government is prohibiting gathering of more than 20 people in the national capital. This comes amid the coronavirus outbreak that has killed one in Delhi. Educational institutions to be shut in Delhi till 31 March, the state government ordered. All...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
indianstartuptech One of Instagram's cofounders has launched a site to help people buy gift cards to support restaurants during the c… https://t.co/E0bSTwRPOA 6 days ago
Ghana News Summary One of Instagram's cofounders has launched a site to help people buy gift cards to support restaurants during the c… https://t.co/lKeq5vDo42 6 days ago
Starletta One of Instagram's cofounders has launched a site to help people buy gift cards to support restaurants during the c… https://t.co/9xrcyKmgkk 1 week ago
Jazz Drummer One of Instagram's cofounders has launched a site to help people buy gift cards to support restaurants during the c… https://t.co/xoa4MsXUB3 1 week ago
SELVZ One of Instagram's cofounders has launched a site to help people buy gift cards to support restaurants during the c… https://t.co/rZCGerPrrV 1 week ago
Deepak Ghanta RT @businessinsider: One of Instagram's cofounders has launched a site to help people buy gift cards to support restaurants during the coro… 1 week ago
HP Targeting, Inc. One of Instagram's cofounders has launched a site to help people buy gift cards to support restaurants during the c… https://t.co/ZRhF9CJ5Yc 1 week ago
Principal-IT One of Instagram's cofounders has launched a site to help people buy gift cards to support restaurants during the c… https://t.co/jinoVqB7sA 1 week ago