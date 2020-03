One of Instagram's cofounders has launched a site to help people buy gift cards to support restaurants during the coronavirus shutdown

· Instagram cofounder Mike Krieger has come up with a way to help San Francisco's restaurants stay afloat through the city's 'shelter in place' period.

