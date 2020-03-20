Global  

One of Instagram's cofounders has launched a site to help people buy gift cards to support restaurants during the coronavirus shutdown

Business Insider Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
One of Instagram's cofounders has launched a site to help people buy gift cards to support restaurants during the coronavirus shutdown· Instagram cofounder Mike Krieger has come up with a way to help San Francisco's restaurants stay afloat through the city's 'shelter in place' period.
· Krieger and his wife built a directory of San Francisco restaurants and cafes with links allowing city residents to buy gift cards, allowing these businesses to continue to...
