Xbox Live is down for the second time this week

The Verge Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
Xbox Live is down for the second time this week

Microsoft’s Xbox Live service is down again for the second time this week. Issues first began popping up some time after 7PM ET on Friday, with Down Detector indicating sharp spikes in user-reported connection problems and Microsoft later confirming Twitter that it’s “experiencing issues” with matchmaking, Party Chat, and Looking for Groups.”

On Sunday, Xbox Live experienced a similar outage that lasted more than two hours. That was slightly more serious, with users reporting issues signing into Xbox One devices. This time around, Microsoft’s Xbox Live Status page doesn’t seem to be indicating any problems yet, although the company is acknowledging that it’s working on a fix.



We are aware that users are experiencing issues with...
